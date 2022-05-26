Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $172.86 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

