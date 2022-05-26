Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Shares of RL opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

