Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.13) to £115 ($144.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 58.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 143.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

