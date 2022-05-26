Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Raised by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $9.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

