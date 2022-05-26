Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

