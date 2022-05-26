Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Increased by Scotiabank (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

