Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Boosted by William Blair

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of PTCT opened at $30.58 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

