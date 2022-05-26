Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Lowered by William Blair

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.44.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $339.84 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

