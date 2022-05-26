Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

NYSE:ANF opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

