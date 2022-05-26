Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URBN. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

URBN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

