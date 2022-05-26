Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Decreased by Analyst

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

