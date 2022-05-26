Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.