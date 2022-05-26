Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

