Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

QRVO stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

