Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 274,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

