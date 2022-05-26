Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,058,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $84,921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

