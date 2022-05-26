Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.