Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quantum.

QMCO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

