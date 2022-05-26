Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.