Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUIS. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday.
CVE:QUIS traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 538,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,396. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$219.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.38.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
