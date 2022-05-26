Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.20 at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 28,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
