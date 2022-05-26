Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QUISF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 28,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.