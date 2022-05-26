Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

