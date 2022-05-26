Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

QUOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 28,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,279. The firm has a market cap of $401.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

