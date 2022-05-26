Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

RMED opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 2,278.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

