Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 2,062,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,545. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

