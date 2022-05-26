Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:RLYB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 67,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. Rallybio Co. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $25.78.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLYB. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
About Rallybio (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
