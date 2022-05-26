Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

