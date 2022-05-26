Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

