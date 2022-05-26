Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

Shares of RL opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

