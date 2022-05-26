Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

RL opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

