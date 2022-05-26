Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 196,184 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 196,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,868,210.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,284,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,880,077.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 849,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $659.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

