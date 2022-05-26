Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 221,841 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 221,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $3,338,707.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,559,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 849,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

