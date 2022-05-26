Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in May

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 33,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of -0.66.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

