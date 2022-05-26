Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in May

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 33,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of -0.66.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
