Raymond James Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
