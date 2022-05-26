Raymond James Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QUISF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 28,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.