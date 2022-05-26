Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

RJF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. 2,313,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.