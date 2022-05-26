Raymond James Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 176.42% from the company’s previous close.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of QUIS stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.62. 538,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,396. The company has a market cap of C$219.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.