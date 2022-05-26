RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 164,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.