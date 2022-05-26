Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on O. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

