Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN):

5/5/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

5/5/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

5/4/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.25 to C$24.50.

4/19/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$666.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.34 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

