Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

5/17/2022 – OncoSec Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

4/12/2022 – OncoSec Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 68,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

