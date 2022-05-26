Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

5/9/2022 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/28/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

4/12/2022 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 3,337,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

