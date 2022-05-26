Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/23/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 3,337,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
