Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEGRO (SGRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SEGRO (LON: SGRO) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($19.44) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – SEGRO had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($19.44) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($19.63) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($19.44) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – SEGRO had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($16.67) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – SEGRO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,545 ($19.44) price target on the stock.

SGRO traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,110 ($13.97). 1,311,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,017. SEGRO Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,028 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.11. The company has a market cap of £13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard purchased 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.75) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($37,753.68).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

