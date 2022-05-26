Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bechtle (ETR: BC8):
- 5/18/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €60.00 ($63.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 5/16/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 5/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/28/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($75.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 4/27/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 4/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/31/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
Shares of BC8 opened at €40.59 ($43.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €38.04 ($40.47) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($74.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.21.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
