Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bechtle (ETR: BC8):

5/18/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €60.00 ($63.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/16/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/28/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($75.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/27/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/31/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of BC8 opened at €40.59 ($43.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €38.04 ($40.47) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($74.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.21.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.