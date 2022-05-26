Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $37.00.

5/11/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “positive” rating.

5/9/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/12/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EQH stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,011,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after buying an additional 270,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

