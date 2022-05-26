Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grainger (GRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grainger (LON: GRI):
- 5/25/2022 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
GRI stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 307 ($3.86). 367,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,529. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.