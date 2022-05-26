Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grainger (GRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grainger (LON: GRI):

5/25/2022 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

GRI stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 307 ($3.86). 367,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,529. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Grainger plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.