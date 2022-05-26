Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC):

5/26/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

5/25/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $167.00.

5/6/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00.

5/5/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00.

4/16/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

4/8/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – AmerisourceBergen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.80. 1,601,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

