Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00.

5/17/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$48.69 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$45.87 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.65. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.