Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RumbleON (RMBL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL):

5/11/2022 – RumbleON had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $53.00.

5/11/2022 – RumbleON had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $31.00.

5/11/2022 – RumbleON had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $30.00.

5/11/2022 – RumbleON had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $30.00.

NASDAQ RMBL traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,158. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.81.

Get RumbleON Inc alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,674.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.