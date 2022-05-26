Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:

5/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $555.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $506.00 to $492.00.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

3/31/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Illumina stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.57. 792,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

