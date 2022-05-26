Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:
- 5/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $360.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $555.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $506.00 to $492.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
Illumina stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.57. 792,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
